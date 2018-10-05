Entertainment

Iggy Azalea tour cancelled

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Nearly all of the dates of rapper Iggy Azaleas “Bad Girls” North American tour have been cancelled, according to the tours promoter, Live Nation.

The 21-city, five-week tour, her first headlining trek in the territory in four years, was scheduled to kick off on October 27 in Hollywood and wrap up on December 4 in Houston.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Iggy Azalea’s The Bad Girls Tour has been cancelled,” a statement from Live Nation said.

“Refunds are available at point of purchase,” the statement further reads, reports variety.com.

The rapper tweeted on Sunday, “Believe me – I was really excited for this tour and I’m genuinely disappointed it can’t happen this year. The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make.”

She followed with another tweet that said, “All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face.”

While there was no elaboration on what those circumstances were, a large number of tickets were available for the four dates that had not yet been cancelled late Saturday night.

–IANS

nv/vm

