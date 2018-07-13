Iggy can’t date a vegan because she loves sausage

Los Angeles, July 17 (IANS) Iggy Azalea has a “crush” on a vegan, but understands they can never date because she loves eating sausage too much.

Azalea wrote about it on Twitter, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Yes, I am eating tater tots and a hot dog for dinner… at home, in my house. Yes. I am 28 years old. I seriously need to get it together. At least I have solace in the fact I am not alone.

“It’s true, I am a millennial and I don’t want three children, and my crush is vegan. Clearly I need to give it up. Him I mean. I am not going to live life without hotdogs.”

–IANS

dc/rb