Ighalo confident of Nigeria’s entry to knockouts at FIFA World Cup

Changchun, June 7 (IANS) As the only forward playing in Chinese Super League to compete at Russia World Cup, Changchun Yatai’s Nigerian Odion Ighalo holds confidence about his country’s prospects to reach the last 16 at the biggest football event

Drawn in a group that features Argentina, Iceland and Croatia, Nigeria face a daunting challenge to advance into the round of 16 in the World Cup, but their star player Ighalo said he is confident that Nigeria can move past the group stage in an interview with Xinhua on Wednesday.

Ighalo said he has dreamed of playing in the World Cup since he was a little child.

“I used to play in the teenage World Cup, but (this is my first time) participating in the actual World Cup…winning the Cup is every player’s ultimate goal, including mine,” he added.

Asked about his state of mind before the World Cup, Ighalo said that he would fight not only for Nigeria but also for Changchun Yatai and his Chinese fans who have always supported him.

Ighalo has many fans across China. After a five-game losing streak this season, Ighalo was named the captain of Changchun Yatai.

“Being the captain means more responsibilities instead of power. I need to communicate more with teammates and motivate them constantly when we encounter difficulties in matches,” Ighalo said.

