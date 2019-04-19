Ignored by BJP, Vinod Khanna’s wife mulls Gurdaspur plans

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Kavita Khanna, wife of late actor Vinod Khanna who was an an MP, indicated on Friday that she could enter the poll fray from her husbands former Lok Sabha seat Gurdaspur as an Independent, saying there is “a lot of pressure” on her from the people of the constituency after the BJP ignored her for the seat.

Kavita Khanna, who is upset with the BJP since the party gave ticket to actor Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur in Punjab, will spell out her future plans tomorrow.

Talking to IANS over phone, she said there is “a lot of pressure from the people of the constituency” who want her to contest as an Independent from the constituency.

“There is an outpouring of emotions from the people of the constituency,” she said, adding she would make the announcement about her decision tomorrow at a press conference.

The BJP on Tuesday named Sunny Deol as its candidate from the constituency from where Vinod Khanna had won in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Vinod Khanna passed away in 2017 and in the subsequent by-elections held the same year, the seat was won by Sunil Jakhar of the Congress with a heavy margin, defeating Swaran Salaria of the BJP.

Kavita Khanna was a hopeful at that time too, but the BJP ignored her.

She said she has worked in the constituency for years before and after the death of her husband.

“It (ticket issue) is not a personal matter for me. There are larger issues It is a matter of development of the constituency and progress of the people there,” she said.

When pointed out that she will have to quit BJP if she decides to contest as an Independent against the party candidate, she said she will follow “whatever procedures” are required.

