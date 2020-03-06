IIM Lucknow, Safdarjung Hospital put off events on Covid outbreak

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) IIM Lucknow has decided to postpone its convocation scheduled for Saturday in view of the advisory to avoid large gatherings due to coronavirus.

“In view of the COVID-19 Corona Virus outbreak and advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the World Health Organisation to avoid large gatherings, IIM Lucknow has decided to postpone the Convocation scheduled for Saturday, March 21st, 2020”, IIM Lucknow announced on Wednesday.

IIM Lucknow said this decision has been taken in the national interest of containing the spread of the Corona virus in the country. “However, we will be closely monitoring the situation and depending on how it unfolds the new date shall be announced”, the premier institute said.

Several events are being postponed due to the coronavirus prevention measures and the advisories to avoid large gatherings.

Similarly, in the national capital, Safdarjung Hospital announced cancellation of all the upcoming functions.

“In view of Covid 19 outbreak going on in the country, all the functions including seminars, workshops, conferences are to be cancelled. This is for urgent and necessary compliance”, Prem Kumar, Additional Medical Superintendent said in a circular.

