IIT-D ex-student commits suicide on campus

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) A former student of Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi committed suicide on Friday by jumping from a building on the campus in south Delhi, police said.

Anshuman Gupta, 31, was unemployed and stayed with his family in Greater Kailash.

No suicide note was found on his person.

Police said Anshuman, a B.Tech student of 2010 batch, was found lying in a pool of blood around 11 a.m. after he jumped off the seventh floor of a campus building.

Anshuman was declared brought dead at the nearby hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.

“He was unemployed and had left his house early morning after telling his family that he was going to meet some college friend,” Dumbere said.

“We are trying to ascertain the reason for his extreme step. Prima facie, it appears that he was disturbed over his job. We are questioning his family members,” the officer added.

