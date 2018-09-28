IIT KGP collaborates with top French doctoral network to promote research

Kharagpur, Oct 4 (IANS) A French network of doctoral schools and IIT Kharagpur have come together to strengthen institutional collaboration in doctoral education and research, the premier Indian institute said in a statement on Thursday.

The initiative will promote interaction and collaboration between IIT KGP and the doctoral schools (or equivalent structures) of REDOC SPI through visits and exchange programmes. It will also encourage joint academic and research doctoral programmes and joint supervision of doctoral students on a reciprocal basis.

An MoU was signed in Kolkata on Wednesday.

IIT KGP and REDOC SPI will launch dedicated sections on their websites to share and promote information and opportunities related to doctoral studies in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, the statement said.

Under the collaboration, outgoing mobility of PhD students will be encouraged on a reciprocal basis. Funding opportunities could be sought from Indo-French “Raman Charpak Fellowship” programme, apart other funding programmes available in both countries.

“This is a really exciting partnership enabling engagement of our Institute with 27 Doctoral Schools throughout France,” said Anandaroop Bhattacharya, Associate Dean, International Relations and coordinator of the collaborative initiative at IIT KGP.

“They may also share and carry out joint research in technology for distance and computer-based learning” said Bhattacharya.

Prof. Hubert Romat, Director, International Relations, will be the Coordinator from REDOC SPI.

REDOC SPI is the only Network of French Doctoral Schools in the field of Physical, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering.

–IANS

ssp/prs