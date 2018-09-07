IIT Kharagpur, UMass to explore ‘blue economy’

Kharagpur, Sep 14 (IANS) IIT Kharagpur and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth have signed a pact for collaborative research, training and exchange of faculty, postdoctoral fellows, students, and academic and research information, an official said on Friday.

The Memorandum of Understanding was inked on Thursday.

The two institutions have initiated discussions to formulate a joint international programme on marine science and technology targeting the huge potential of the ‘blue economy’, confirmed IIT Kharagpur Director P.P. Chakrabarti in a social media post.

He said discussions are on about the way forward with Chancellor Dr. Robert Johnson and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohammad Karim of UMass Dartmouth.

UMass Dartmouth’s School for Marine Science & Technology focuses on interdisciplinary basic-to-applied marine sciences and the development of related innovative technologies.

Some of the focus areas are biogeochemical cycling, coastal ecosystem dynamics and restoration, computational modeling, marine renewable energy, ocean observing/remote sensing and ocean physics.

IIT Kharagpur too, has been making significant impact in renewable energy, computer modeling, remote sensing, studying ecosystem of marine bodies, among other subjects.

