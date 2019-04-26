IL&FS Tranport network re-designates Bhatia as CEO

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) IL&FS Transportation Networks on Friday announced the re-designation of Dilip Bhatia as CEO of the company.

The decision came into effect on April 4.

“Dilip Bhatia was appointed as Chief Executive Officer-Officiating of the company effective November 15 last year. The Board of Directors have re-designated Bhatia as ‘Chief Executive Officer’ of the company effective April 4, 2019,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company further said that Bhatia continues to be “key managerial personnel” of the company.

–IANS

ravi/sn/prs