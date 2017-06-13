I’ll never run for public office: Oprah Winfrey

Los Angeles, June 13 (IANS) Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey says she will never think about a Presidential run.

“I will never run for public office. That’s a pretty definitive thing,” Winfrey said during the “Awards Chatter” podcast for hollywoodreporter.com.

Asked whether she thought she could pull off a victory over President Donald Trump if he sought a second term, Winfrey said it didn’t matter.

“I don’t know. I don’t (have) the answer to that. But I will never have to know the answer to that, because I will never run for public office,” she said.

–IANS

sas/rb/bg