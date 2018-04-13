Illegal arms, ammunition seized in Bengal; three held

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) The West Bengal CID on Thursday arrested three persons and seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition from them in the state’s North 24 Parganas district, an official said.

According to the sleuths, the three had gathered at the house of a hardened criminal named Kalyan Das in North 24 Parganas district’s Halisahar town where an arms deal was being negotiated.

Though Das managed to flee before the raid, the sleuths chased and apprehended three of his associates and seized a country made revolver and three rounds of ammunition. A loaded single smaller gun was recovered from Das’ residence, the official said.

“Bijoy Sarkar, 23, Raja Muhuri, 20 and Aman Das, 22, were arrested following a hot chase by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). All of them are residents of Halisahar. A country-made revolver with .303 ammunition, and two 9mm ammunition were seized from them,” Nishad Parvez, Deputy Inspector General, West Bengal CID, said in a release.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act against the criminals.

“The three arrested persons were produced in court on Thursday. They have been remanded to three days in police custody,” the officer added.

–IANS

