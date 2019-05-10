Illicit imported liquor seized in Delhi, two held

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Delhi’s Excise Department seized 60 bottles of illicit foreign liquor and apprehended two accused, police said on Sunday.

The liquor, seized from Punjabi Bagh area of west Delhi on Saturday, was being sold to restaurants and bars in the area.

The two accused have been handed over to police, a police official said, adding that they had registered a FIR, but further proceedings will be conducted by the Excise Department.

The excise team raided areas in Punjabi Bagh and Rajouri Garden early on Saturday after information that some persons were supplying illegal foreign liquor in the area and apprehended Sanjay Goel as he was transporting the liquor on a two-wheeler.

Goel revealed involvement of another accused identified as Dayanand, who, he said, was the main supplier. Dayanand was also apprehended.

