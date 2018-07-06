I’m a really good performer: Charli XCX

Los Angeles, July 9 (IANS) Singer Charli XCX, who is currently supporting singer Taylor Swift on world tour, says she is a really good performer and that she can get any crowd grooving.

“I’m a really good performer so I can kind of get any crowd going. I play, like, the hits. The Taylor shows have been really great, but it’s a different beast… I’m not a pristine pop performer. I’m born to play in club environments, rave environments,” XCX told The Observer Magazine.

The “Boys” singer also said that she is a workaholic and all of her relationships are based around her music career, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “My two best friends I went to school with, they work for me, we live together. I like to keep business very friend and family-orientated… I’m spinning plates all the time… I’ve always said I’m a workaholic, but I never actually knew what it meant, until I was Googling it the other day.

“And f**king hell….(Symptoms include) that you don’t sleep well. That you swing between thinking of yourself as the absolute best in your field or the absolute worst, completely inadequate, a total piece of s**t. That you turn every aspect of your life, people and places and fun, into work… Which is me.”

