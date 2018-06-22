I’m a reluctant actor: Akarsh Khurana

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Akarsh Khurana dons many hats. He has worked as a casting director, producer and lyricist. He has written for films like “Krrish”, “Kites” and “Humshakals”. He is also a director who is nervous about his upcoming directorial “Karwaan”, starring Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan. He handles his myriad roles effectively but he places acting “lowest” in his list.

“I am quite a reluctant actor. That would probably be the lowest (preference) in my list. I have enjoyed writing for films and directing as well. So, I guess I prefer being backstage and behind the camera over being on stage and in front of the camera,” Akarsh told IANS on the phone from Mumbai.

It’s not about creative control though.

“I am very happy to be at the receiving end (to be directed). It is not a control or creative thing. I just don’t love acting as much as I love directing. I like to work with actors,” he said.

“I loved working with all the actors, but going by the maximum amount of work that I have done, working with Sumeet Vyas was wonderful. Sumeet is one of the reasons why I did ‘Tripling’ (a digital show). I have also done theatre and films with him. It’s been fantastic working with him,” he added.

Lately, Akarsh has been playing the role of a father in films and it shows.

“I am not a full-time actor. I look for projects that I know are going to be enjoyable because of the people I am working with. For instance, in ‘Befikre’ I got to work with Mr. Aditya Chopra and shoot in Paris.

“I also did a film called ‘David’. I played a father in that. He was a gangster, a cruel man who had a heart. In ‘Befikre’, my character was a clumsy father. He was there for some comic relief.”

He is again playing a father in the series titled “Yeh Meri Family”.

“This one is perhaps the most real one. There is a strict side, indulgent side and angry side to the character,” he said.

Set in the 1990s, the story of the show is told from the point of view of his on-screen son.

“It’s from a child’s point of view. So, it’s about growing up, meeting a girl in school, coping with siblings. It is very sweetly told and will make most people nostalgic,” he said.

“It has a feel-good factor. It tells the story of a slightly more innocent time of our lives — before gadgets took over.”

He is paired opposite Mona Singh in “Yeh Meri Family”.

“It was great working with her. There was no attitude problem. She was very friendly and eager to collaborate with people rather than just doing her own thing,” he said.

Akarsh is excited about July and August. While “Yeh Meri Family” will premiere on TVF Play app on July 12, “Karwaan” will hit the big screens in August.

“These two months are important for me. I am very nervous about ‘Karwaan’. The trailer is out. I hope people will love the film.”

