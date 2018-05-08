I’m always going to be creative: Elton John

London, May 10 (IANS) Musician Elton John, who has a brand new musical “waiting to go” and is working with singer Jake Shears, says he will always going to be interested in creative stuff.

While on the George Ezra and Friends podcast, John did not divulge anything about the show’s plot, but said he had worked with Shears from the Scissor Sisters on the production, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 71-year-old star announced earlier this year that he will undertake a three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” world tour to mark his retirement from touring. It will see him perform over 300 shows across the globe.

John said: “Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe. I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

“I’m always going to be creative, I’m always going to be interested in creative stuff, and you know, I think after this tour is finished, I’ll take a few years off and see what’s going to happen,” he added.

The “Candle in the wind” hitmaker says he will be doing a lot of writing after he retires from touring.

“And who knows what’s going to happen. If you let things happen for you, that’s the magic of life. I will be creative, hopefully, up until the day I die,” he added.

–IANS

dc/rb