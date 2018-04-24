I’m concerned, but confident about Tiger: Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff gets concerned at times about the risks that his action hero son Tiger Shroff takes for the big screen, but he says he is confident about him and his talent.

Tiger has been receiving rave reviews about his action sequences in all his films like “Heropanti”, “Baaghi”, “Munna Michael” and “Baaghi 2”.

“As a father, I get worried because he does all the action by himself, risking his body. But I do not stop him, I do not discourage him to do that. I am concerned, but confident about Tiger,” Jackie told IANS.

Tiger joined the industry after consistent training in martial arts.

“He has been doing martial arts from his childhood, so there is a certain amount of body confidence he has. And he works with a great team of action choreographers.

“Now technology is much advanced than our time… But of course, even though there is wire support, jumping from high rises is risky because the ground floor looks tiny from the top!

“Having said that, I know there’s positive energy all around us that will protect my son,” added the 61-year-old proud father.

Having started his career in 1982, Jackie is known for some of his stellar performance in films like “Parinda”, “Khalnayak”, “Rangeela”, “1942: A Love Story” and “Devdas”.

Remembering his earlier days in the industry, Jackie said: “Our generation has actually experienced the transformation of how the technological advancement changed the game of cinema.

“These days, people are more concerned about the safety of actors and other crew members. We were also concerned that time, but whenever we required something, we were provided it.

“Now, you will see an ambulance at every film set. Earlier it was not that well-organised.”

He recounted that during the shoot of “1942: A Love Story”, his ankle was hurt.

“In my career, so far, my eyes have got hurt twice, my legs were hurt… Maine bahut maar khayi hai apne career mein (I have got hurt a lot).

“I think when I look at his (Tiger’s) performance, he looks convincing and connects with the audience because he performs from his heart. That is why there is an emotional connection he has with the audience,” said Jackie.

The actor is keeping busy these days with the shoot of “Saaho” and “Paltan”.

In his career, Jackie has worked with a variety of directors like Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Subhash Ghai, Ram Gopal Varma and the late Rituparno Ghosh.

How has he managed to stay relevant for all these years?

He said: “I think there is a learner in me who is always learning something or the other every day. I never lost connection with people… I can deeply communicate with a little child as well as youngsters.

“I value the life that I have got and I am thankful to the Almighty for that.

“As long as I am curious about life and living every moment of it to the fullest, I think whether as an actor or a human being, we all can stay relevant.”

