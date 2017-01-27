I’m fashion?s biggest nightmare: Whoopi Goldberg

January 27th, 2017 0 comments 0

New York, Jan 28 (IANS) Actress Whoopi Goldberg has called herself a fashion “nightmare”.

“Normally, when you see me, I am fashion’s biggest nightmare,” Goldberg said as a keynote speaker at the Fashion Group International’s Rising Star Awards on Thursday, reports pagesix.com.

“Nothing seems to match or come together.”

But, “Fashion is starting to look a little bit beige … Please don’t make us look beige … Do not be afraid to go in a weird, different direction, because today’s weird direction is next year’s normal”.

–IANS

nn/

Related Posts

Jan 27th, 201708
Los Angeles, Jan 28 (IANS) Late singer-actress Judy Garland's remains have been moved from New York to Los...

Leave a Reply

© 2015/2016 Can-India News a division of World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All rights reserved. Can-India News Privacy Policy.