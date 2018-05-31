I’m happy with my body: Anne Hathaway

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) Actress Anne Hathaway says she is happy with her body and wants it to be her experience – and no one elses.

Hathaway, 35, is gaining weight for an upcoming movie role, and says she has been body-shamed a number of times, reports people.com.

“It sounds kind of sad to say; I just wanted to enjoy my summer and let everyone know that I’m living in my body and I’m happy with my body, and if my body is different than what you’re used to, or what you think it should be, that’s your experience. My experience is mine, and I’m loving it,” Hathaway said on the TV show “Today”.

On the body shaming, Hathaway said she experiences it all the time.

“And in the ways where it’s overt and people say things to you and then there’s kind of micro ones,” she said.

–IANS

ks/nn/