I’m here for you: Kirron Kher tells Chandigarh women

Chandigarh, July 3 (IANS) Actor and Chandigarh’s BJP MP Kirron Kher, who last year sparked a row after saying that a gang rape victim should have been more careful, has assured safety for women who travel late in the night in the city.

Kirron tweeted a photograph in which she is seen standing next to a Chandigarh Police banner stating: “We care for you, women pick and drop facility after 10 p.m.”

With this, Kirron used a quote by American author Ayn Rand: “The question isn’t who is going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.”

“All the awesome women in Chandigarh, let’s live this quote. And remember, I’m here for you, and will not let anything come in the way of you achieving your dreams. Yes, late night travel included,” she added.

Kirron was here for Van Mahotsav 2018.

Last year, her statement that a gang rape victim should have been more cautious and not boarded an auto-rickshaw in which three men were already sitting had caused a furore.

She clarified it was “only in the context of certain precautions” that women should take and that it was “not intended to blame the victim or shaming her”.

