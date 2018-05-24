I’m incapable of giving advice: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has shared screen space with his daughter Shweta for an ad, feels he is incapable of giving advice.

Shweta will be seen in a jewellery ad with her father. She is making her on-screen debut with Kalyan Jewellers’ latest campaign.

Did he give her any advice to face the camera?

Amitabh said in a statement: “When we are in front of the camera enacting a particular scene, then we are in a character. Just like with any other artiste on the set, you want to exchange views and points or sometimes just like keep telling her… She is facing the camera for the first time so I can say a few things to make her feel comfortable or an advice. I don’t know whether she has taken some advice. I am incapable of giving advice.”

The 75-year-old actor says Shweta was very comfortable in front of the camera.

He feels that while the family has four actors — including wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter Aishwarya Rai Bachchan — “the true actress is Shweta”.

“I know she won’t admit it but she is very good. She does fantastic mimicry. Anywhere we go, some incident happens, she will mimic everybody exactly to the point. She is a good actress,” he added.

Does Shweta plan to explore a career in acting?

“No. I don’t plan on taking acting as a career… It’s not a career. The only reason I am doing this is for Kalyan Jewellers. I think most women enjoy wearing jewellery and as a designer I also enjoy the process of designing it… and I enjoyed myself on the sets. It was great spending an entire day with my father.”

Amitabh is very proud of Shweta, who is also coming out with her book “Paradise Towers”.

“I have been reading her columns. She has a very natural flare of writing. Now, she has written an entire book which I am yet to read… I am very proud of the fact that she is writing because then it’s a hereditary continuation from my father to her. I feel very proud of her. I wish she continues to write,” said the actor.

“Paradise Towers” is entirely fiction. It’s about a building in Bombay and the story revolves around the lives of people who live in this building.

–IANS

dc/rb/bg