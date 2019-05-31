I’m learning how to be a parent: Kunal Kemmu

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu says he is still learning how to be a parent to his one-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Asked if parenthood has helped him to evolve, Kunal told IANS: “Yeah, definitely. I am learning how to be a parent and all my decisions are based around my daughter Inaaya.”

Kunal married actress Soha Ali Khan in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017.

The 36-year-old actor added: “It’s a constant change and like after marriage people start saying life changes and I used to be like, not at all! It’s actually after you have a baby, your life actually changes.”

On the acting front, Kunal will next be seen in “Malang”. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

