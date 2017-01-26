I’m no great fan of demonetisation: Ruskin Bond

Kolkata, Jan 26 (IANS) Renowned author Ruskin Bond says he is not a big fan of demonetisation and does not know how to use plastic money. However, he feels others may get used to it.

“I’m not a great fan of demonetisation. I don’t like standing in a queue outside the bank myself. And I don’t know how to use all these digital (platforms) plastic money,” Bond, author of a plethora of books mainly for children, told IANS on the sidelines of the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet here.

“For some old fashioned foggy like me it would be difficult. But maybe other people will get used to it,” the 82-year old Mussoorie-based writer said.

Asked to rate the Narendra Modi government, Bond said there is still time to put it under the scanner.

“It’s hard to predict. Governments come and go. In my lifetime, in 82 years, 78 have been in India. I have lived through a number of Prime Ministers. There have been good ones, some not so memorable.

“We need more time to judge the present government.”

