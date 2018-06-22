I’m not a comedy actress: Alison Brie

Los Angeles, June 29 (IANS) Actress Alison Brie says she doesn’t like being called a “comedy actress” as there is more to her career.

In an interview with a magazine, the 35-year-old said that she hates being pigeon-holed to one specific genre, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“If you need a headline, (this) would be the headline of my life: ‘there’s a lot more going on than people think’. The biggest misconception across the board is that I’m a comedy actress, and it drives me crazy,” Brie said.

“Which is weird because I don’t want to begrudge that title in a way that implies I hate the genre. I don’t. I love it! But, to me, there’s more to me. There’s untapped resources you guys don’t even know about,” she added.

The actress shot to fame for her role as Annie Edison in the comedy series “Community”. She also starred in the drama series “Mad Men”, and is currently seen in “Glow”.

–IANS

