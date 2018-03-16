I’m not a singer or dancer: Drew Barrymore

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Actress Drew Barrymore, who is a part of the musical “Come As You Are”, says she is neither a singer nor a dancer, but has learnt that “when youre comfortable in your own shoes, you can do anything”.

Returning as global brand ambassadors of footwear brand Crocs and starring alongside Barrymore in an all-cast version of the musical are South Korean musician and actress Yoona, and Henry Lau, a Canadian singer, songwriter, musician and composer.

“When we were discussing how to make ‘Come As You Are’ bigger and better for 2018, a musical was the first thing that came to my mind. I’m not a singer or a dancer, but for this campaign to celebrate what is achievable when we are comfortable just being ourselves, I wanted to get outside of my comfort zone.

“I love how it turned out and it has proven to me that when you’re comfortable in your own shoes, you can do anything,” Barrymore said in a statement.

–IANS

ks/nn/