I’m not afraid to call things as they are: Aisha Sharma (Movie Snippets)

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Aisha Sharma, who is set to make her debut with upcoming film “Satyamev Jayate”, says she believes in speaking her mind without any fear.

The actress added that she connects with her character in “Satyamev Jayate” over this quality.

She will be seen essaying role of a young girl, Shikha, who is a veterinarian by profession but believes in raising her voice against injustice and standing for her truth.

“Shikha is a very real character. She is today’s girl with a modern outlook to life and believes is standing against at wrong doings. She’s not meek, she stands her own,” Aisha said in a statement to IANS.

“For me, when I read the script and etched out her personality in my mind, I did see alot of common ground between her thought process and way of life like my own. I’ve always spoken my mind and never been afraid to call things as I see them. Growing up in fact, I have landed myself into trouble too courtesy my need to be the crusader of change,” she added.

Dia Mirza loves her film ‘Bobby Jasoos’

Vidya Balan’s “Bobby Jasoos” might have tanked at the box office, but actress-producer Dia Mirza says the film holds a special place in her heart.

“Our precious ‘Bobby Jasoos’! A girl who dares to dream in a world that tells her she ca”t. Love you forever Bobby,” Dia tweeted on Wednessday.

The detective comedy revolves around a female character. Vidya plays the female lead, Ali Fazal plays the male lead.

The film is directed by Samar Shaikh and is co-produced by actress Dia and husband Sahil Sangha.

Shiamak Davar proud of Ishaan Khattar

National Award-winning choreographer Shiamak Davar says he is proud of actor Ishaan Khattar, and is looking forward to the release of his film “Dhadak”.

“I’m truly saying this, I’m so proud of Ishaan. He is such a professional, dedicated and hard working boy and I’m so glad that now the world can see how talented he is,” Shiamak said in a statement to IANS.

“When he used to come for dance classes, he never behaved differently and showed off that he is Shahid’s (Shahid Kapoor) brother. He would interact with all his batch mates, learn willingly and had a genuine interest.

“His mother (Neelima Azim) and Shahid had come the graduation show of my One year Dance Certification Program and were in tears when they saw Ishaan on stage. He was just phenomenal. Even today, every time he has a release or make a new foray, he always messages seeking blessings and shares his growth. This truly humbles me to know that he still is so grounded and remembers his roots,” he added.

“Dhadak” is a romantic drama directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. A remake of the 2016 Marathi film “Sairat”, it is scheduled to be released on July 20.

–IANS

