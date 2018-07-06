I’m ready for DiCaprio to be my baby daddy: Tiffany Haddish

Los Angeles, July 10 (IANS) American comedian Tiffany Haddish says she wants Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio to be her “baby daddy”.

“I’m ready for DiCaprio to be (my) baby daddy, but I don’t think Leonardo’s ready. He not ready,” Haddish told etonline.com.

She conceded that her “aggressive” nature might be stopping her from realising her dream.

“I might be too aggressive. That’s something I got to work on,” Haddish said.

The “Girls Trip” actress said there are two specific things she looks for in a potential partner — “If he got better credit and he a good man!”

–IANS

dc/rb