I’m sure Aayush, Warina’s destiny is pretty okay: Salman Khan

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actor-producer Salman Khan expects “Loveyatri” to be a “big hit”, but says every film and actor has a destiny. And in the case of newcomers Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, the the film’s lead cast, he is confident their destiny is “pretty okay”.

“Loveyatri” is produced by Salman, who interacted with the media at a musical concert celebrating the film’s journey, along with Aayush, Warina, Ronit Roy, music composer Tanishk Bagchi and singers Udit Narayan, Palak Muchchal, Darshan Rawal and Badshah here on Wednesday.

Asked about his expectations from the film, Salman said: “We can’t expect this film to be a biggest disaster ever, so obviously we all want this film to be a big hit and that’s what we wish, but only that Friday will tell us whether this film is hit or not and the leading pair and director of the film is appreciated or not.

“We all have worked really hard to make this film so, it will be very nice to hear positive response from audience.”

Salman is launching his brother-in-law Aayush, who is married to Arpita Khan, in Hindi films with “Loveyatri”.

Is Salman nervous prior to the release of the film?

“What to be nervous about? Every film has its own destiny. He (Aayush) has his own destiny. Warina has her own destiny. I am sure their destiny is pretty okay,” he said.

Loveyatri’ is set during the festive period of Navratri. Salman lives in a secular family and his family celebrate all Indian festivals.

“We celebrate all functions because we just need excuses to celebrate. So, be it birthdays, Teachers’ Day, Friendship Day or a Breakup Day… we celebrate any day,” he quipped.

“I think that’s the way to keep the family together, so we celebrate each and every festival like Holi, Christmas, Eid, Navratri and Diwali.”

“Loveyatri”, releasing on October 5, is a romantic-drama directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

–IANS

iv/rb/sed