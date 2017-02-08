IMF chief calls for greater data transparency

Washington, Feb 9 (IANS) International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde said that greater data transparency could help increase the resiliency of the economy.

“Greater data transparency — promoted through the IMF data standard initiatives-leads to a 15 percent reduction in the spreads on emerging market sovereign bonds,” Lagarde on Wednesday revealed the result of a new IMF policy paper at an event held by the Atlantic Council.

She called on members to improve data transparency, which could help increase economic resiliency, Xinhua news agency reported.

She said that IMF tries to be “ruthless truth tellers” in its assessment of Greece’s economic prospects.

In its recent economic assessment for Greece’s economy, IMF said that its debt was still unsustainable after years of austerity.

It called on Greece to continue push forward reforms of its pension, tax and banking systems, which drew opposition from Greek government.

