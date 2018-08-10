Immigrant mother sues US to be reunited with baby

Washington, Aug 17 (IANS) An El Salvadoran immigrant woman has filed a federal lawsuit against the US administration here asking to be reunited with her infant daughter who needs to be breastfed.

Leydi Duenas-Claros, 30, also seeks a halt to her deportation proceedings and wants the government to reconsider her denied asylum claim, CNN reported.

“We are waiting to go before a judge and will be able to comment more at a later time,” Claudia O’Brien, an attorney for Duenas, said on Thursday.

Duenas was set to be deported on Thursday, but O’Brien was told the proceedings were postponed.

In May, Duenas came to the US with her then-11-month-old daughter, one of her five children who by birth are American citizens, to seek asylum, according to the lawsuit.

They were separated after she and her child crossed the border.

“(The mother) has suffered, and continues to suffer, extreme anguish and trauma due to the forcible separation from her infant child — a baby so young that she was breastfeeding prior to the separation,” the lawsuit said.

Duenas was denied asylum in late July.

Despite President Donald Trump signing an executive order in June to stop family separations, the mother and daughter are yet to be reunited, the lawsuit added.

In July, a federal judge in California ordered the US government to temporarily pause deportations of reunited families to allow attorneys time to debate whether the judge should more permanently extend that order.

