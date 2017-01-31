Immigration ban can raise ‘suspicion’ towards Muslims: Indonesia

Jakarta, Jan 31 (IANS) Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Tuesday said that US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy for seven Muslim-majority nations can raise ‘suspicion’ towards Muslims.

“It can raise suspicion especially towards Muslims,” Xinhua news agency quoted Kalla as saying.

He said the risks of the policy would finally backfire, such as the recent protests in the US, reminding that it could endanger the unity of the United States itself.

The immigration policy would also lead the immigrants shifting their destination to Asia, said Kalla, adding that Indonesia is open for them.

“Based on experience, we welcome them all, including Rohingya refugees and Afghan refugees,” he said.

Indonesia is not included in the blacklist of nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — whose citizens have been temporarily barred from entering the United States.

Indonesia has the world’s largest Muslim population with most of its 250 million people being followers of Islam.

