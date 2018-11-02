Immobile scores brace, leads Lazio to rout SPAL 4-1

Rome, Nov 4 (IANS) Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored a brace on Sunday, leading Lazio to a 4-1 home win against SPAL in Serie A action, bouncing back from last week’s 3-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Immobile scored his first goal in the 26th minute, but SPAL’s Italian forward Mirco Antenucci netted the equalizer just two minutes later, reports Efe news.

However, Immobile struck again in the 35th minute to give the Eagles the lead for good.

After the break, midfielder Danilo Cataldi made it 3-1 in the 59th minute, while Italy international midfielder Marco Parolo put the final nail in SPAL’s coffin in the 70th minute.

With its seventh win this season, Lazio provisionally sits in the fourth spot in the Italian league standings with 21 points, while SPAL is in 15th place with 12 points.

