Implement NRC across India, says BJP MP

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Opposition members created a furore in Lok Sabha as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanded that National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented across the country. He also said that the Muslim population has been increasing in the North-East and elsewhere as census could not be conducted in these areas.

After his remark, Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy stood up and said this can’t go on record as other Opposition leaders also protested.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she would look into it.

The word “Muslim” was expunged by the Speaker from Dubey’s statement in one place, but was retained in another place.

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Dubey said: “In 1905, Bengal was partitioned. Bihar was a part of West Bengal at that time. After division from Bihar, Jharkhand was formed and the whole demography was changed. After the division in 1905, migration from East Bengal to West Bengal happened regularly,” said the Godda MP.

“In 1981, census could not be conducted in Assam,” he said.

“I want to say that please save us…. Please implement NRC in the whole country and mainly in West Bengal,” he added.

–IANS

sid/prs