Imprint of Adi Shankaracharya apparent in contemporary India: President

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that imprint of eight century theologian Adi Shankaracharya are still apparent in contemporary India.

Receiving the first copy of the book “Adi Shankaracharya: Hinduism’s Greatest Thinker”, from the author Pavan Varma, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he said the imprint of Adi Shankaracharya, who was born over 1,200 years ago in Kerala, is still apparent in contemporary India and in fact in all parts.

“He remains among the most influential personalities in our long and rich history. He was a spiritual leader, a Vedantic philosopher, a monk, a scholar and an explorer. His contributions are not just in the religious or spiritual sphere, they continue to be a guide to everyday life,” the President said.

Kovind also noted that while modern technology expands our knowledge of the universe, it is our ancient wisdom that helps us to reconcile our very existence with today’s cutting-edge inventions and discoveries.

“That is why 21st century India is a synthesis of both the Upanishads and the Internet. Both are important for the Indian soul,” he said.

