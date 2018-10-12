Improper conduct charge against Mourinho

London, Oct 16 (IANS) English football giant Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for his behaviour at the end of his side’s 3-2 win at home against Newcastle United on October 6.

Mourinho’s side fought back from 0-2 down at halftime in the game to win 3-2 thanks to an injury time winning goal from Alexis Sanchez, which many believe probably saved the Portuguese coach from getting the sack, reports Xinhua news agency.

TV footage at the end of the game showed Mourinho speaking in Portuguese and looking at the camera, while heading to the tunnel after the final whistle. He also made a pointing gesture with the little finger while speaking.

It is reported in the UK press that the FA used a lip reader to determine what the coach was saying and that they have interpreted the comments as offensive.

“It is alleged that his language at the end of the fixture, as captured by the broadcast footage, was abusive and/or insulting and/or improper,” read a statement.

“He has until 6 p.m. on October 19 to respond to the charge,” commented the FA, who could hand Mourinho a touchline ban if they find him guilty.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho had commented he was the victim of a “manhunt” by the media and said his gesture was “a finger. Smaller than the others, but it is a finger.”

