Imran calls meeting to discuss anti-virus strategy

Islamabad, March 13 (IANS) With Gilgit-Baltistan reporting another novel coronavirus case, taking the total number of infections to 20 in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday to discuss the worsening situation.

“The NSC meeting would be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and participated by the chief of army staff, representatives of provinces and other stakeholders. The meeting may decide to impose sort of emergency or indirect emergency in the country,” Special Assistant to the PM on HealthZafar Mirza told Dawn news.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said there was criticism that the prime minister was not playing a leading role over the issue.

“However now the meeting of the most relevant body has been called to discuss the issue and it is expected that it will decide that the federal government will provide funds for controlling the virus.

“Last week, a summary was moved by Mirza, seeking allocation of Rs 670 million and the waiving off the Public Procurement Regu­la­tory Authority rules so that personal protective equipment could be procured without any delay. However, the summary was rejected as the cabinet was of the view that the provinces should also contribute funds,” he said.

The latest case of coronavirus in Pakistan was reported from Gilgit as a 31- year-old man, a resident of Shigar district who had travelled to Iran, has been confirmed with the virus.

According to official data, of the 20 cases, 14 are from Sindh, five from Gilgit-Baltistan and one from Balochistan.

In a late-Thursday night development, the Prime Minister Office said that 894,256 travellers have been screened for symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

Out of these, 471 have been tested for the virus.

–IANS

ksk/