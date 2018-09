Dubai, Sep 20 (IANS/WAM) Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, met Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday, discussing enhancing of bilateral ties.

They also talked on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Khan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday on a state visit to the UAE.

–IANS/WAM

ahm/