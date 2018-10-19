Imran Khan condemns killing of Kashmiris, calls for dialogue

Islamabad, Oct 22 (IANS) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday condemned “the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris” in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the solution to the region’s dispute lay in dialogue.

Khan in a tweet said: “Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris… by Indian security forces. It is time India realised it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

His remarks came after seven civilians were killed in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday shortly after a gunfight had left three militants dead.

Separatists under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership, a conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik called for a valley-wide protest on Monday in protest against the deaths.

–IANS

soni/bg