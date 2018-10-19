Imran Khan to visit China in November

Islamabad, Oct 25 (IANS) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay an official visit to China from November 2 to November 5 at the invitation of the Chinese leadership, it was announced here on Thursday.

It will be Khan’s first official visit to China after assuming office in August, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said, adding that he will be holding meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides are expected to sign several agreements and memorandum of understanding in diverse fields, according to the ministry. Khan’s high-level delegation will include Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“The visit signifies the closeness and traditional warmth which characterizes Pakistan-China all weather strategic cooperative partnership,” a statement from the ministry said.

After his visit to Beijing, Khan will visit Shanghai to participate in the first China International Import Expo, in which Pakistan will be exhibiting a wide range of export products, Dawn online reported.

Khan will also deliver a key speech at the inauguration of the event. On the sidelines of the expo, Khan will hold meetings with other leaders present there.

“The traditionally close, cooperative and friendly ties between Pakistan and China are based on shared principles and mutual interests entailing close cooperation in diverse fields,” the ministry said.

“Both countries maintain close and regular strategic communication for promotion of regional peace and stability and economic cooperation. Economic and industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China expanded significantly after the establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” it further said.

Khan, who attended an investment conference in Saudi Arabia earlier this week and returned with a $6 billion bail out package from Riyadh, is also expected to undertake a visit to Malaysia in the next few weeks.

