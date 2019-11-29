Imran launches ‘Digital Pakistan Vision’ initiative

Islamabad, Dec 6 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched an initiative called ‘Digital Pakistan Vision’, which “has been designed for the government and the private sector to work towards a digitally progressive and inclusive Pakistan”.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the initiative here on Thursday, Khan regretted not having introduced it at the very beginning when his government was formed, reports Dawn news.

“I should have given attention to ‘Digital Pakistan’ earlier. This is the most important thing for Pakistan right now, especially its youth. The whole world is moving forward digitally and we have been left behind.

“But you all know, and must be tired of hearing it, but we had an unprecented debt… and all our attention was focused towards stabilising the economy and our currency.”

The premier said that Pakistan has the world’s second largest youth population “which can be converted into our strength with this one initiative alone”. “Our women will be able to fully contribute. This is a very big opportunity.”

He said that the introduction of e-governance will be essential in combatting “the endemic of corruption which started out at the top but with their flight to foreign countries has now settled down in the lower tiers of society”.

Khan said that e-commerce will also be brought in after removing cyber security hurdles.

