Imran to address Kashmir ‘solidarity’ rally in PoK

Islamabad, Sep 13 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a Kashmir “solidarity” rally in Muzzafarabad on Friday to send the world a message regarding “the military curfew imposed in Indian occupied Kashmir”.

After India scrapped its Constitution’s Articles 370 and 35A, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and divided the state into two union territories, Islamabad has been crying foul over New Delhi’s move and continuously trying to highlight the issue on a global level.

The “solidarity” rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s (PoK) capital Muzaffarabad, according to Geo News, is the part of the diplomatic campaign “to stir world conscience over the plight of Kashmiris suffering the history’s worst kind of state-terrorism and violence at the hands of Indian forces”.

“I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday, 13 September, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian occupation forces; and to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them,” Khan had posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said Khan will give a policy statement about the situation in the Valley during his address in Muzaffarabad.

Faisal said the policy statement is part of Pakistan’s “continued struggle for the Kashmir cause” and added that several other steps are also under consideration regarding Kashmir and would be shared as the situation unfolds.

“Our stance is loud and clear. All issues with India, including the Kashmir dispute can be resolved through dialogue,” he added.

–IANS

soni/