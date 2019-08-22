Imran to address UNGA next month

Islamabad, Aug 23 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent his country at the UN General Assembly next month, where he will address the world body on the Kashmir issue, the media reported on Friday.

Sources in the Prime Minister’s Office said that Khan will embark on a four-day visit to the US on September 23, The Express Tribune reported.

His General Debate speech is scheduled for September 27, the sources added.

He will also hold meetings with his Malaysian counterpart as well as other world leaders on the sidelines of the session, besides meeting representatives from the Pakistani diaspora and business community in the US.

Tensions have been simmering between India and Pakistan ever since New Delhi on August 5 revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In retaliation, Pakistan has formally suspended its bilateral trade with India with immediate effect and until further orders. Islamabad has also permanently suspended the Samjhauta Express, the Lahore-Delhi ‘Dosti’ bus service, and has also shut down the Thar Link Express, its last remaining train link with India.

