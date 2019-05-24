IMT land cancellation politically motivated: Kamal Nath

Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) Reacting to the cancellation of land allocation to the Ghaziabad-based Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday dubbed the matter as “politically motivated”.

Replying to a query about the land allocation to the Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad-based IMT institute, the Chief Minister said: “To the best of my knowledge, the Ghaziabad Development Authority has not served any notice, instead, they approved it. Non-development work can take place without GDA’s consent, they use to approve building plan. They have given permission for the construction work.”

Irregularities in the land allocation to the IMT was first reported by IANS that revealed a scam running into crores of rupees.

The IMT website reveals that the institute was founded by Kamal Nath’s father Mahendra Nath in the 1970s. The institute holds a high ranking among the private B schools in the country.

“It’s not possible to start any development work in Ghaziabad without obtaining permission from the GDA. If there would be any muddle, would they have given the approval. These all construction works were done before 30-35 years. It’s not any hidden thing. No one has done it by encroaching the land,” said Kamal Nath.

He said: “These are all political attempts, we will find an answer in the court”.

Besides, speaking on a question about the recovery of vital documents from his close aides during IT raids, Kamal Nath said: “All the media is showing documents but no one is saying to whom they pertain. How the related person is linked with Kamal Nath, they don’t tell. Whatever the legal proceeding is happening in the matter, let it be”.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, vital documents related to the transaction of over Rs 218 crore in unaccounted money were recovered during the raids by the Income Tax department at the premises of people considered close to Kamal Nath.

–IANS

