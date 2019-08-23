In-fighting in BJP for Delhi CM face, says AAP

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said there is in-fighting among local BJP leaders for being projected as the Chief Minister face for the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital.

Speaking to the media, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP leaders in Delhi are sacrificing public interest in the desperation to become the Chief Minister.

“Ever since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has spoken about giving the people living in the unauthorised colonies of Delhi their right to ownership of their homes, the BJP leaders have started activities to take credit for it,” Singh said.

He said the BJP leaders are engaged in tricking the people of Delhi.

“Sometimes BJP’s Delhi state unit president Manoj Tiwari goes to unauthorised colonies, sometimes BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijendra Gupta reaches somewhere. Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel announced he will host a big conference at the Talkatora Stadium to woo the people living in unauthorised colonies, but later cancelled it.”

The Rajya Sabha MP said a number of battles going on between BJP leaders for the post of Chief Minister that these people are not able to decide who will run which program.

“In the race to take credit, BJP leaders are constantly working against the people of Delhi.”

Singh also accused the BJP leaders of reacting negatively to any announcements made by the Delhi government.

“BJP opposed free water policy, free travel for women and also opening the registry for unauthorised colonies. I want to tell the people of BJP not to sacrifice the interests of the people of Delhi in the race for the Chief Minister’s post. They should cooperate in whatever the Delhi government is doing for the public interest rather than creating obstacles,” said Singh.

–IANS

