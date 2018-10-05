In #MeToo wake, Producers Guild of India to set up committee

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The Producers Guild of India on Tuesday extended its support to the movement to call out and report sexual harassment and abuse, whenever and wherever it occurs in showbiz.

“We believe that there is an urgent need to set up a robust process to ensure the highest standards of safety for employees and crew members at the workplace – whether in offices or on sets of productions. We are instituting a committee within the Guild to lead this effort, and we are determined to stay the course till workplaces in the industry are safe spaces for everyone,” read an official statement from the Producers Guild of India.

The statement comes in the wake of the raging #MeToo movement as part of which several celebrities including Nana Patekar, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath and members of comedy collective AIB, have been named and shamed among others.

–IANS

