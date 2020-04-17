In our homes we must stay: RCB pays tribute to fans

Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) paid tribute to their fans and urged them to stay home in a video that they tweeted. RCB would have been busy with the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had it not been for the coronavirus forcing a postponement of the tournament.

The video shows clips of the players in practice and during matches and fans of the team in the stadium and on the streets. “The doctors and the police are playing bold everyday. To win, isn’t that why we always played? And we will continue even if glory is delayed,” says the narrator in the video.

The season was scheduled to start on March 29 with Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in the opener. However, two weeks before the start, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the season’s start had been deferred to April 15 after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of South Africa’s ODI series in India.

A few days after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week lockdown that ended on April 14. However, this lockdown has since been extended to May 3, prompting the BCCI to postpone the 2020 edition of the tournament till the situation improves.

–IANS

rkm/bbh