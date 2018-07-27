‘In The Dark’ writer wanted to emulate Roald Dahl

London, July 28 (IANS) Emmy winner Danny Brocklehurst, writer of the British series “In The Dark”, says popular British novelist Roald Dahl was the first writer he wanted to emulate.

“Roald Dahl was the first writer I wanted to emulate and he has remained inspiring throughout my life,” Brocklehurst said in a statement to IANS.

Speaking about his favourite book, he said: “‘The Catcher in the Rye’ literally changed my life and pointed me on a path towards education and the career I now have. I owe it everything.”

“In The Dark” is one of the shows that will be aired on Zee Cafe in India.

The channel in association with BBC Worldwide has brought award-winning British dramas with the second edition of its content block BBC First.

–IANS

