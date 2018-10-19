In thematic vs traditional puja, BJP’s Ghosh says ‘let us respect traditions’

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) In debate over thematic celebrations versus traditional Durga Puja, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said one should not forget the true essence of theme-based Durga Puja celebrations and that it is everyone’s duty to uphold the traditions.

“In the name of theme-based Durga Puja, some people are deviating from the actual meaning of the religious event. For instance, in some marquees, goddess Durga is without any weapons,” said Ghosh.

He pointed out that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was invoking auspicious mantras while some of the ministers of her cabinet have made the Durga idol “powerless.”

“When such matters are taken lightly, it really hurts our sentiments. Even one of their ministers has spoken on the issue. It is our duty to uphold the tradition of Durga Puja,” he said.

Earlier, while the debate was raging between thematic celebrations versus the traditional Durga Puja, state panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee had mentioned that the goddess should be worshipped as per the scriptures while criticising the theme pujas organised by other Trinamool ministers.

“That is not Puja, that is only Durgotsav. Ours is Durga Puja,” Mukherjee told a television news channel on Monday while criticising ‘corporatisation’ of the puja organised by some other ministers.

State Public Works and Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, who is associated with a popular community puja, said, “I think the devotion is what matters. Just because there is no hoarding or advertisements in Subrata-da’s puja, it doesn’t mean our puja lacks devotion.”

“All big puja organisers are dependent on corporates. I don’t think even Subrata-da is spending his own money while organising his puja. The corporatisation has happened due to the increasing footfall and I don’t see anything wrong in it,” said State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim, who is also associated with a community puja.

