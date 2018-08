London, Aug 9 (IANS) The opening day of the second Test featuring hosts England and India was called off due to continuous rain at the Lord’s here on Thursday.

Weather played a spoil sport as the entire day was washed out. Even toss couldn’t take place with rain starting in the morning.

The home side lead the five-match rubber 1-0 after winning the first Test in Birmingham narrowly by 31 runs.

–IANS

kk/pur/sed