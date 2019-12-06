Inclement weather: 26 flights diverted from IGI Airport

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Over 25 flights were diverted from the national capital’s IGI Airport due to inclement weather, which hampered operations on late Thursday evening.

According to an ATC official, 26 flights to IGI Airport had to be diverted due to “heavy rains and strong wind”, which started at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

“As of 11 p.m., 26 flights to the airport have been diverted elsewhere,” the official said.

Besides, the inclement weather caused the closure of one of the three runways at the airport.

“Runway 09/27 had to be closed for few minutes at around 9.15 p.m. However, the runway is operational again,” the official said.

On its part, Delhi International Airport Limited, the firm which manages the IGIA, tweeted: “Update issued at 2200 hours: Due to heavy rains and strong wind, some flight operations at #DelhiAirport are impacted. For further info, get in touch with the airline concerned. Any inconvenience caused to flyers is regretted. #DelhiRains.”

–IANS

rv/arm