Inclement weather, anti-CAA protests led to cancellations: GoAir

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Budget carrier GoAir on Monday blamed a combination of factors such as inclement weather, low visibility and anti-CAA protests in certain parts of the country for disrupting multiple flights across the network.

According to the airline, the situation was further aggravated with flight duty time limitation (FDTL) of the crew getting lapsed.

The FDTL limitations mandates a maximum of eight hours for the air crew.

As per industry insiders, the airline had to cancel over 15 domestic flights on Monday from various destinations.

“The airline has initiated all possible steps to minimise inconvenience to the passengers,” a GoAir spokesperson said.

“Alternate flight arrangements are being explored to minimise the impact. Free cancellation and re-booking options have been offered to all those affected,” the spokesperson added.

–IANS

